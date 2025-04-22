Ex-Israel female soldiers urge Gaza captives' release

Dozens of former Israeli female soldiers staged a protest yesterday evening outside the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, calling for the release of occupation soldier Matan Angrest, who has been held in Gaza since 7 October 2023, Anadolu reported.

According to the Hebrew-language daily Maariv, 70 former female soldiers gathered in what is known as the “Hostages’ Square” in Tel Aviv, accompanied by members of Angrest’s family. From there, they marched towards Sha’ar Begin Street in the Kirya district, where the Ministry of Defence is located.

The demonstrators wore black trousers and olive-green shirts resembling the uniform Matan was wearing when he was captured from inside a tank at the Nahal Oz military post near the Gaza fence.

The protest, titled “All eyes on Nahal Oz”, aimed to highlight the plight of Engerst, who was wounded during the fighting, according to Maariv. Protesters covered their faces with red paint to simulate blood and bandaged their hands to represent the soldier’s injuries.

Amit, a former soldier and one of the protest organisers, told Maariv: “Today, Matan is the only surviving soldier from the Nahal Oz site who fought bravely and is now in captivity, alongside his friends Itay Hain and Daniel Peretz, who were killed and whose bodies remain in Gaza.”

She added, “This is a form of closure to bring back the last soldier still alive.”

“We are here to cry out his pain,” she continued. “We wore clothes like those Matan wore, and tried to depict his hand, which apparently no longer functions, and the injuries to his face and eyes. Maybe someone will wake up and do something about him.”

