Israel urges on Palestinians in Gaza to get in touch it to arrange ‘travel abroad’

Israeli intelligence agencies have sent messages to Palestinians in Gaza urging them to contact regional officers to arrange what the messages described as “travel abroad”, the Palestinian Information Centre (PIC) reported yesterday.

“These intelligence messages are part of a psychological warfare campaign and an attempt to pressure the internal front, to turn the people against the resistance,” PIC explained.

The Palestinian resistance’s security apparatus has warned citizens against “contacting the intelligence officers’ numbers, as any form of communication, regardless of its justification or purpose, will be considered a form of collaboration with the enemy. The resistance will not hesitate to punish collaborators, as collaboration is a disgrace and a betrayal.”

Media professionals and media platforms in Gaza were also cautioned against “publishing or circulating messages from the enemy’s intelligence services, particularly those containing incitement or phone numbers of intelligence officers. Publishing such content is seen as providing free services to the enemy, which the resistance will not forgive.”

The resistance’s security further stated that it views “the enemy intelligence’s proposal for contact and meetings with citizens as a serious security threat. Past experiences have shown that the enemy makes cover stories to conceal meetings with collaborators. Therefore, any citizen who communicates with enemy intelligence puts themselves under suspicion.”

READ: Israeli finance minister: Returning captives ‘not most important thing’