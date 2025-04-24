Hamas to propose 5-year truce, prisoner swap to end Gaza war

Hamas will reportedly present a five-point proposal during upcoming talks in Cairo, aiming at securing a long-term ceasefire and a comprehensive agreement with Israel, a senior source from the movement revealed.

The plan includes a prisoner exchange, a five-year truce and international and regional guarantees.

According to media reports, the first item on the proposal is a comprehensive prisoner exchange where all Israeli captives held in Gaza would be released in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian detainees.

The proposal also calls for a permanent ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from Gaza, the start of reconstruction efforts and the lifting of the blockade.

The proposal outlines Hamas’ willingness to agree to a five-year ceasefire, provided it is backed by international and regional guarantees and for restoring conditions to what they were before 2 March when Israel completely blockaded the enclave.

This would include an end to military operations, Israeli forces returning to positions agreed upon in the 17 January deal, and the resumption of humanitarian aid under a defined protocol.

A local committee of independent technocrats would be established to govern Gaza under the terms of the proposed deal.

