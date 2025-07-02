Middle East Monitor
Red Cross expresses deep concern over intensifying Israeli aggression in Gaza

July 2, 2025 at 8:23 am

Red Cross teams in Khan Yunis, Gaza on February 22, 2025. [Abdallah F.s. Alattar - Anadolu Agency ]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has expressed deep concern over the intensifying Israeli military operations across different areas of the Gaza Strip, as the health system nears total collapse and the remaining already-decimated hospitals struggle to cope with the rising number of casualties.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply alarmed by the intensifying hostilities in Gaza City and Jabaliya, which have reportedly caused dozens of deaths and injuries among civilians over the past 36 hours,” the ICRC said in a statement.

The statement was released as Gaza’s Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli assault on the Strip has, since 7 October 2023, left 56,647 Palestinians dead and 134,105 injured.

Since that date, Israeli forces — with full American support — have continued to commit what Palestinians describe as acts of genocide in Gaza, leaving more than 190,000 people killed or wounded, most of them children and women. Over 11,000 individuals remain missing, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

0 Comments

