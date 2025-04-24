Arab foreign ministers urge US to end favouritism for Israel, reject Palestinian displacement

Arab foreign ministers rejected any displacement of Palestinians from their land on Thursday, calling on the US to reconsider its bias for Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a resolution adopted following a meeting at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, the foreign ministers called on the US to revise its bias for Israel.

They urged Washington “to work diligently and sincerely with the relevant parties to implement the two-state solution” to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the pre-1967 border.

The ministers called for “enabling the Palestinian people to determine their fate in their independent, sovereign, viable and geographically contiguous state.”

They also urged the US to pressure Israel “to end its Occupation and cease its unilateral actions that are destroying the two-state solution.”

The Arab call comes ahead of a planned regional tour by US President Donald Trump on 13-16 May that will include Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

It also comes before the annual Arab summit in Iraq on 17 May.

Gaza reconstruction

The Arab foreign ministers also called for providing political, financial and legal support for the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip following Israel’s destructive war.

They welcomed the holding of an international donor conference in Cairo for Gaza reconstruction and called on the international community to participate in the meeting to accelerate the rebuilding of the Palestinian enclave.

On 4 March, an emergency Arab summit in Cairo adopted Egypt’s $53 billion reconstruction plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip without displacing Palestinians from their land.

The Arab ministers also reiterated their support for holding an international conference, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, in June on the two-state solution.

They affirmed their “categorical rejection” of Palestinian displacement from their land, calling it “part of the crime of genocide” and “a flagrant violation of international law.”

Israel resumed its offensive on the Gaza Strip on 18 March, abandoning a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January. It has killed nearly 51,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in the enclave since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

