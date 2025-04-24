US synagogues close their doors to Israel MK Ben-Gvir

Several synagogues in New York have refused to host Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during his visit to the United States, according to Hebrew media reports yesterday.

Israel Hayom newspaper reported that among the synagogues that declined to host him were the Safra Synagogue and Park East Synagogue, two of the most prominent Jewish places of worship in the city. Both venues have previously welcomed released prisoners and regularly receive elected officials.

The minister had requested that an event be arranged for him today at one of the synagogue halls, but this was rejected.

The newspaper quoted sources in the Jewish community as saying that, although these were pro-Israel communities, Ben-Gvir was facing difficulty in finding synagogues willing to receive him.

Ben Gvir is currently on an eight-day visit to New York, Miami and Washington, which he described as a “state visit.” The trip has been officially funded by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, according to Haaretz, Ben-Gvir has been unable to secure a meeting with his American counterpart Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the political purpose of the visit remains unclear.

