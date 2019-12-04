Palestinian prisoners to begin open hunger strike in Israeli Ashkelon Prison

Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli Ashkelon Prison announced on Tuesday their intention to go on an open-ended hunger strike in protest against escalating repressive measures by the prison administration.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said 33 prisoners will go on an open-ended hunger strike from Wednesday.

According to the Club, the prison administration has carried out a new repressive measure against the prisoners by transferring ten of them from the prison.

The prison administration has also warned the prisoners that if they go on hunger strike, it will transfer them to Section 12 which includes a number of cells that are not suitable for human living and full of insects.

The Club said the prison administration destroyed the prisoners’ belongings in October, and then transferred some of them to Nafha prison, and detained a group of sick prisoners in harsh conditions in Section 12.

A few days ago, the prison administration returned the prisoners back to their cells to find all their belongings destroyed with footprints on Quran.

The Israeli prison administration has escalated its repressive policy against the Palestinian prisoners since the beginning of this year.