Media reports: Ethiopia to establish naval base in Djibouti

Ethiopian newspapers revealed that the country’s military will establish a base on the Red Sea’s coasts.

Citing naval sources, local media outlets reported that Ethiopian authorities are preparing to start building a naval base on the coasts of Djibouti, by the Strait of Eden.

The naval base’s command will be located in Bahir Dar, capital of the Amhara region, to the northeast of Ethiopia. It is reportedly set to be led by Kendo Gizo as commander.

An Ethiopian military delegation paid a visit to Djibouti, where he surveyed the area near the Gulf of Tadjoura and the coastal town of Ubikh, which is will be in the base’s vicinity.

Last October, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed met with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Gelle during a visit to Djibouti where the two leaders discussed the establishment of the new naval base.