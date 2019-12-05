Morocco stops terrorist cell incited to revenge for death of Daesh leader

The Moroccan authorities announced on Wednesday the arrest of four people who had allegedly formed a terrorist cell loyal to the Daesh militant group and had incited to revenge for the death of the group’s leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) said in a statement that the cell which included four persons aged between 24 and 39 years had been arrested in coordination with the Spanish police.

According to the statement, the Moroccan police arrested the three terrorists in the remote areas of Farkhana and Bani Nassar in Nador province while the Spanish police arrested the fourth person near the capital, Madrid.

The statement explained that the cell members had held meetings to track the developments in Syria and Iraq and planned to carry out terrorist operations in response to repeated calls by Daesh leaders to target various countries in the world.

The Moroccan authorities have also seized electronic devices including mobile phones as well as masks, books and manuscripts with extremist content.

The suspects will be brought to justice as soon as the investigation is completed.

On October 27, US President Donald Trump announced the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US raid carried out at night in Syria.