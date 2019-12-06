After 3-week pause, Gaza Return Marches resume

Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor} Palestinians gather at the separation fence for the Great March of Return on Friday 6 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor}

The Higher Commission of the Great March of Return and Breaking of the Siege of Gaza warned Israel on Friday against targeting the marches, scheduled to resume on Friday after a three-week halt, Anadolu Agency reports.

The commission which was formed by Palestinian factions in Gaza said in a statement that the great return marches would resume, calling Palestinians to participate in the demonstrations dubbed “The march continues”.

Confirming the popular and peaceful nature of the demonstrations, it said it considers the march part of the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation.

After Israel escalated attacks against Gaza last month, the commission announced the suspension of the return marches to avoid casualties among Palestinians as Israel would target the demonstrators.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been martyred — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli forces at the security fence areas around Gaza.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 13-year-old blockade around the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza, preventing the entry of many basic amenities.

