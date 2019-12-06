Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Saudi Arabia to meet Bahrain in Gulf Cup final

December 6, 2019 at 3:10 am | Published in: Bahrain, Iraq, Middle East, News, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
Members of the Saudi Arabian national football team seen before the start of a match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on June 26, 2018 [soccer.ru / Wikimedia]
Members of the Saudi Arabian national football team seen before the start of a match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 on June 26, 2018 [soccer.ru / Wikimedia]
 December 6, 2019 at 3:10 am

Saudi Arabia will meet Bahrain in the Arabian Gulf Cup final after Abdullah Al-Hamdan scored a first-half goal as they beat hosts Qatar 1-0 in the semi-finals on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Al-Hamdan headed home after 28 minutes and the Saudis withstood late pressure from the Asian champions to reach the final for the fourth time in the last six editions.

Read: German court annuls de facto armoured vehicles export ban to Saudi Arabia

Bahrain beat Iraq 5-3 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the other semi. Ali Madan scored the decisive spot kick for the Bahraini team after another substitute Mohamed Qasim Majid missed his attempt for Iraq in the shootout.

Bahrain, who have never won the tournament, came from behind twice in the first half thanks to Abdullah Al-Haza’a and Mohamed Marhoon after Iraq led through Mohanad Ali and Ibrahim Bayesh.

Categories
BahrainIraqMiddle EastNewsQatarSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Show Comments