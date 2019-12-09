Egypt restructures Republican Guard, presidency

Local politicians and national security officials have predicted that the “continuous government restructuring activities” carried out by the Egyptian regime president, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi across the military and police would include “all sectors that could pose a threat to his stay in power.”

Experts yesterday told local media that “the Egyptian Republican Guard, the General Office of the Presidency, the General Intelligence, and the security leaders who manage the media file in the Presidency, and General and Military Intelligence, had witnessed a number of organisational reshuffles over the past few days.”

The Egyptian Centre for Political and Strategic Studies recently announced the appointment of former military officials, Mostafa Shawkat as the head of the Republican Guard forces, Ahmed Ali as head of the presidency office, and Mohamed Fawzi as the deputy head of the presidency office, and Nasser Fahmy, as the deputy director of the Egyptian intelligence.

The Egyptian government reshuffling activities have started following a public protest in October, which were sparked by the Egyptian businessman and artist, Mohamed Ali, who had unveiled widespread corruption in the top ranks of the Egyptian regime and the army which struck a nerve with Egyptians living under severe austerity.