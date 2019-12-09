Trump: Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than me 

“The Jewish state has never had a better friend in the White House than your President, Donald J Trump,” Trump told 4,000 Jewish community members in Florida on Saturday.“I am happy to report the United States-Israeli relationship is stronger now than ever before,” Trump said.

“You’ve got to be very careful, make no mistake, radical lawmakers who support the [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] BDS movement are advancing anti-Israel and anti-Semitic propaganda,” he said in reference to the Palestinian-led call for non-violent action against the occupation.

“My administration strongly opposes this despicable rhetoric, and as long as I am your president, it makes no difference, it is not happening.”

Trump praised his administration’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

“For 52 years, people would have summits over the Golan Heights,” he said. “Fifty-two years and then, ‘bing,’ and it was done.”

Ignoring the 6,000 Palestinian prisoners experiencing harsh conditions inside Israeli jails, Trump called for the release of Israeli soldiers and the bodies of those captured by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

READ: Israel’s Netanyahu lauds Trump’s policy reversal on settlements