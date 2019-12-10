Bolivian ex-president calls for Israeli army protection

Bolivia’s interim government has requested support from Israel to fight against the local leftists, the former Bolivian President demanded yesterday.

“Bolivia does not need foreign military intervention to solve its internal problems,” Evo Morales said on Twitter.

“The Bolivian interim government calls on Israel to help fight the local left party,” Morales added, stressing that his country was “belonging to a culture of dialogue and peace.”

Read: Israel: Parties agree on March 2 election if no government formed

The former president described the leftists as the “revolutionaries who tend to violence that divides us as Bolivian brothers and communities.”

On Friday, the Bolivian interior minister, Arturo Murillo, told Reuters that his government was seeking an Israeli intervention to help the country’s local authorities fight what he described as “terrorism.” He noted that the Bolivian police were investigating radical leftists allegedly linked to the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and drug-traffickers – whom the government said had instigated deadly unrest in the country after Morales’ resignation last month.