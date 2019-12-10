Italy sends medical team to occupied Gaza

An Italian team of paediatric cardiac surgeons yesterday arrived in the occupied Gaza Strip, local media has reported.

The medical team, which was consisting of 14 volunteers, was led by Stefano Luigi.

According to official Palestinian sources, the Italian team’s visit was organised in cooperation with the Palestine Children’s Relief Association (PCRF). They added that the team was aiming “to carry out a number of operations for Gaza children.”

The sources pointed out that the team was planned “to spend a week in Gaza to carry out open-heart surgeries.”

Gaza residents have been placed under an Israeli siege for over 10 years, with most of the city’s crossings closed, preventing goods and aids from entering the Strip.