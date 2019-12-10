Turkey defence minister says maritime agreement with Libya does not target neighbouring countries

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday that the maritime agreement his country had signed with Libya does not pose any threat to neighbouring countries, but aims “to preserve the rights and interests of Turkey and Libya”.

Akar considered Greece’s request for the Libyan ambassador to leave the country against the background of the maritime agreement, “evidence of Athens’ failure”, stressing that this would not affect the agreement.

Read: Hamas chief arrives in Turkey as part of foreign tour

On November 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and head of Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj signed “the Security and Military Cooperation” and “Restriction of Marine Jurisdictions” agreements.

On Thursday, the Turkish Parliament ratified the two agreements which were published in the official Gazette on Saturday.