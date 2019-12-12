Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemns Bahrain forum for hosting Israel

Yesterday Hezbollah denounced Bahrain over an interfaith event which it hosted earlier in the week, allowing Israeli participation. Claiming that such a move is part of Manama’s “conspiratorial” bid to normalise relations with Tel Aviv.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that by hosting such events, the Al Khalifa ruling family disregarded Lebanese and Palestinian martyrs, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks over the years.

“Bahrain is being turned into an American and Israeli platform with the aim to gain access to the heart of the Arab and Islamic nation,” whilst using the event to cover up its “repression” against its own Bahraini people, Hezbollah stressed.

Shlomo Amar, former Sephardic chief rabbi of Jerusalem, also took part in the forum along with clerics from Kuwait, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and other Arab and Islamic countries. Amar affirmed that he hopes Israel and Bahrain facilitate mutual visits between the two countries, without the need for special coordination.

Israel and the Gulf: From secret relations to public normalisation

Diplomatic officials and the Foreign Ministry were said to have been involved in arranging the visit by the Israeli attendees and organising security. Though Israel has official diplomatic ties with only two Arab states, Egypt and Jordan, there has been an increasing step towards recognition between Israel and the Gulf states in recent years, especially due to their shared concerns over Iran.

Bahraini foreign minister, Khalid Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, revealed to The Times of Israel at the conference that “Israel is a country in the region… and it’s there to stay, of course.”