Tunisia: University students hold rally in solidarity with Palestinians

Tunisian university students yesterday held a march and rally at Habib Bourguiba Avenue in the capital Tunis in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Carrying both the Tunisian and Palestinian flags, they called for unity among the students of various Tunisian universities in support of the Palestinian people and against Israeli aggression.

They also demanded the trial of “Israeli war criminals” for the atrocities they committed against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

The students said that they were joining the global student movement to demand an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the end of the Israeli occupation, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Student activities have been ongoing for over a week in dozens of US and European universities, spreading to Australia, France and Canada, followed by Lebanon, Jordan and Kuwait, as part of the student movement condemning the aggression on Gaza.

