 Likud rivals agree to hold leadership primary on 26 December

The Israeli Likud leaders have agreed to hold a leadership primary election on 26 December, to choose the party’s candidate for the upcoming government, Haaretz reported on Wednesday.

Gideon Sa’ar, who is the main rival of Likud leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, announced the decision on the leadership primary election.

Haaretz reported that the Likud’s central committee is expected to confirm the announcement, noting that the party’s committee had earlier this week cancelled a planned general primary.

Sa’ar welcomed the announcement, posting on his official Facebook page that he would run a “positive, clean and substantive campaign.”

