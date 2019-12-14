Turkish archer dreams of winning 2020 Olympic gold

Record-breaking Turkish archer Mete Gazoz, 20, dreams of bagging a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Anadolu Agency reports.

Seen one of the most successful young Turkish athletes at international events, this April he broke a world record in the junior category and European record in the senior category.

Gazoz said that it was an amazing experience for him to compete in the Olympics.

He competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio but was eliminated in the second round after losing to Dutch Sjef van den Berg 7-3.

“Some athletes would retire after competing in the Olympics since they would think they reached the pinnacle of their careers,” he explained.

“Some athletes like me would be more ambitious by saying ‘I see my performance in this Olympics as an experience, now I’ll work over the next four years to bag the medal’.”

He said during his hours of training sometimes he imagines winning a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

”I also imagine celebrating my championship and standing at a podium. I dream of every step through the title,” he said.