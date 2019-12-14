Winners of the Palestinian Tradition Awards announced in Britain

On Friday the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) announced the winners of the annual Palestinian Tradition Awards for the preservation of Palestinian heritage, with categories in four fields: music, fashion, food and embroidery. This year’s awards ceremony took place during the PBF’s annual gala dinner. An award was presented to Sir Iain Chalmers and his wife Lady Jan, for their Palestinian History Tapestry Project. The tapestry illustrates the history of the land of Palestine and its people, from the Neolithic Era to the present day.

Suhad Jarrar was also one of the winners, collecting the prize for the Palestinian Costume Preservation Award for her exhibition showcasing a historical collection of Palestinian garments, in addition to the tools used to preserve and restore them.

Palestinian Youtuber, Basil El-Haj, won the Palestinian Cuisine Award for his outstanding episode on the largest Maqlooba (meaning ‘upside-down’- a dish containing meat, rich and fried vegetables), which was organised by the PFB, with the episode achieving millions of views.

The PFB also presented the Palestinian Music Award to Forsen, a group of young British men of Palestinian origin, excelling in Dabkeh.

Humanitarian donations were collected at the gathering, for Palestinian and Syrian refugees in northern Syria.

