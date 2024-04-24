Amnesty warns that powerful states devoid of international rule of law

Powerful governments cast humanity into an era devoid of effective international rule of law, with civilians in conflicts paying the highest price, non-governmental organisation, Amnesty International, reports.

The breakdown of the rule of law is likely to accelerate with rapid advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) with the risks of human rights violations, Amnesty International said its annual The State of the World’s Human Rights report, delivering an assessment of human rights in 155 countries.

“Israel’s flagrant disregard for international law is compounded by the failures of its allies to stop the indescribable civilian bloodshed meted out in Gaza. Many of those allies were the very architects of that post-World War Two system of law. Alongside Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the growing number of armed conflicts, and massive human rights violations witnessed, for example, in Sudan, Ethiopia and Myanmar – the global rule-based order is at risk of decimation,” the report added.

“In an increasingly precarious world, unregulated proliferation and deployment of technologies such as generative AI and facial recognition are poised to be a pernicious foe – scaling up violations of international law and human rights,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary-General, Agnès Callamard.

