Palestinian British surgeon blocked from entering France due to German ban

A famed Palestinian British surgeon who served as a doctor soon after the outbreak of the current war on Hamas said on Saturday he was prevented from entering France due to a German ban on his entry to Europe, Anadolu Agency reports.

At Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, Ghassan Abu-Sitta wrote on X: “They are preventing me from entering France. I am supposed to speak at the French Senate today. They say the Germans put a 1-year ban on my entry to Europe,” he said on Saturday.

Abu-Sitta, a critic of the war, argued that while Europe silences witnesses to the “genocide” in Gaza, Israel is killing them in prison.

He was expected to speak at the Senate, the upper house of the French Parliament, at an event on France’s responsibility for the implementation of international law in Palestine.

Abu-Sitta, who currently serves as rector of the University of Glasgow, Scotland, went to the region last Oct. 9, after the Israeli attacks on Gaza began and worked there for 43 days.

He was invited to a conference in Berlin in April to talk about his experiences in Gaza, but was blocked from entering the country.

WATCH: German police violently break up Gaza solidarity sit-in