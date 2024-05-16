US completes installation of floating pier to deliver aid to Gaza

The US military has said the installation of a floating pier for the delivery of humanitarian aid off Gaza has been completed, the Guardian reports.

According to the report, the US military transported the system overnight from the Israeli port of Ashdod, about 20 miles north of Gaza.

The report added that the US defence official said in a statement “components of the temporary pier that make up our joint logistics over-the-shore capability, along with military vessels involved in its construction, began moving from the Port of Ashdod towards Gaza.”

On the other hand, as which UN agency would be involved is not clear, the US military’s Central Command said the United Nations would receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza.

In Gaza, the humanitarian situation remains critical.

The Rafah Crossing to Egypt has now been closed for more than a week, since Israeli forces seized control of the Palestinian side at the beginning of the offensive into the Territory’s southernmost city.

