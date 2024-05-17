Israel MK: None of Hamas’ 24 brigades have been destroyed in Gaza

Israeli Knesset member, Amit Halevi, confirmed yesterday that all 24 Hamas brigades are still present in Gaza and not a single one of them has been destroyed, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is lying to the Israeli people and inflating the army’s achievements.

In addition to Hamas’s steadfastness, the Islamic Jihad movement still exists, “and they lied to us that it had been eliminated,” Halevi added in his interview with Israel’s Channel 14.

For its part, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Minister of Economy and Industry, Nir Barkat, as saying that Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant have brought Israel to an unprecedented and dire security level, adding, “we have given Netanyahu and Gallant seven months, but they did not achieve any results.”

Israeli media yesterday said Gallant’s statements regarding the Gaza Strip “reveal a fault line that has gradually worsened in the political and security leadership in recent months.”

On Wednesday, Gallant said he would oppose “any Israeli military rule in the Gaza Strip,” because “it will be bloody and costly, and will last for years.”

Ex-general: Israel fighting war of attrition in Gaza

He added that his efforts to raise the issue of governance in Gaza after the war “did not find a response from the Netanyahu government,” calling on the latter to announce that “Israel will not assume civilian control over the Gaza Strip.”

Responding to Gallant’s statements, National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, said: “Gallant has been failing since October 7, and must be replaced, in order to achieve the war goals.”