4 Palestinian female journalists detained in Israel jails

At least four Palestinian women journalists are among the journalists detained in Israeli jails, a Palestinian prisoners’ group said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Four female journalists are under arrest (in Israeli jails), including a nursing mother,” the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement marking the World Press Freedom Day.

The statement identified them as Ikhlas Sawalha, Rola Hasanein, Bushra Al-Tawil and Asmaa Heresh, noting that three of them – Sawalha, Al-Tawil and Heresh – are under administrative detention without a trial or charge.

The Palestinian rights group also said that a fifth journalist, Somaya Jawabreh, is under house arrest after her release from Israeli prison in November last year.

Earlier on Friday, the group said in a joint statement, along with other rights groups, that Israel has been detaining 53 Palestinian journalists in its prisons and detention facilities, including 43 arrested after 7 October.

