Israeli army storms town in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army late Friday stormed the town of Deir Al-Ghusun, northeast of the city of Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian media reported on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported: “(Israeli) special forces surrounded a house in Deir al-Ghusun amid continuous gunfire.”

“Reinforcements arrived from the Annab military checkpoint towards the towns of Anabta, Bal’a, and Deir Al-Ghusun,” it added.

Wafa also reported that “the Israeli army recovered the body of a Palestinian after demolishing a besieged house near the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.”

Israeli forces prevented ambulance crews from reaching the Palestinian man, it added.

The official Palestine TV also said the Israeli army stormed a house in the Deir al-Ghusun town and opened fire after destroying large parts of it.

Social media users also said that armed clashes erupted in Deir Al-Ghusun between the Israeli army and Palestinians.

Videos captured sounds of intense gunfire and showed an Israeli military bulldozer storming the city.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip which has killed over 34,600 people following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7.

At least 491 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,950 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

