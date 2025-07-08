Israeli army confirms 5 soldiers killed, 14 injured in northern Gaza clash

The Israeli army said on Tuesday morning that five of its soldiers were killed and 14 others injured during battles in northern Gaza, following earlier media reports that spoke of the five dead and ten wounded.

According to the army, the incident took place late Monday evening in Beit Hanoun, when resistance fighters detonated an explosive device targeting an armoured vehicle carrying soldiers. They later struck an ammunition-loaded robot with an anti-tank shell while it was being prepared.

Israeli media reported that the ambush was carefully planned. The first explosive targeted a tank, the second hit a rescue team, and the third struck an additional rescue unit. A fourth device, along with gunfire from light weapons, was used to attack those wounded in the initial blasts.

The attack that came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington and Israel and Hamas consider a US-backed ceasefire proposal.

