Iranian president sees ‘no problem’ in resuming nuclear negotiations with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said he sees “no problem” in resuming indirect negotiations with the US over Tehran’s nuclear program, Anadolu reports.

“We see no problem in reentering the negotiations,” Pezeshkian said in an interview with US conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson when asked about the possibility of engaging with US officials again.

“But how are we going to trust the United States again?”

The Iranian leader cited concerns over Israeli military actions as a key obstacle to trust-building.

“We reenter the negotiations; then how can we know for sure that in the middle of the talks, the Israeli regime will not be given the permission (by the US) again to attack us?”

Carlson followed up by asking whether Pezeshkian believed that Israel had tried to assassinate him. Pezeshkian responded: “They did try, yes, and they acted accordingly, but they failed.”

“As a true believer, I believe that it is in the hands of the God Almighty to determine when a person will die or will not die,” he added.

After the interview, Pezeshkian said on X: “I told Tucker Carlson: While we were negotiating in good faith at the request of the U.S., Netanyahu dropped bombs – literally – on diplomacy. Israel torpedoed the talks and killed peace. The world should remember who derailed the process.”

Pezeshkian also relayed a message from Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, stating that “American investors are welcome in Iran.” He added: “It’s not Iran blocking peace. It’s Netanyahu, again dragging the region toward war. The U.S. president can stop him.”

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Iranian Health Ministry said 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

During the confrontation, the US also bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The conflict, which erupted days before a sixth round of indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

