Iran has military capability to strike Israel daily for 2 years, IRGC adviser says

Iran still possesses sufficient military capability to strike Israel daily for two years, an adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday, Anadolu reports.

“Our armed forces are at the height of their readiness,” Major General Ebrahim Jabbari told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

“Currently, the warehouses, underground missile bases, and facilities we have are so enormous that we have yet to demonstrate the majority of our defense capabilities and effective missiles,” he said.

“In case of a war with Israel and the US, our facilities will not run out even if we launch missiles at them every day for two years.”

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made similar statements on Monday.

“The Zionists know that some of our forces, such as the Navy and the Quds Force, have not yet entered into battle, and even the army has not entered yet,” Safavi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

“So far, we have produced several thousand missiles and drones, and their place is secure,” he added.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 935 people. The Iranian Health Ministry said 5,332 people were injured.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict ended with a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

