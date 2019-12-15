Israel occupation authorities to seize dozens of dunums of Palestinian land near Qalqilya

The Israeli occupation authorities are planning to confiscate dozens of dunums of Palestinian farmland south of Qalqilya in the West Bank, Palestinian Information Centre reported a Palestinian activist saying on Sunday.

Activist Mohammed Abu al-Sheikh said that the occupation has put forward a plan to expand settler road “55” near Alfei Menashe settlement, south of Qalqilya City, which means dozens of dunums of Palestinian farmland are threatened with illegal seizure.

Recently the occupation authorities have unlawfully grabbed thousands of dunums of privately-owned Palestinian land in the West Bank in favor of settlement expansion projects.

