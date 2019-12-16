Hamas sets up elections committee in Gaza

Palestinians come together to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Hamas in Gaza on 16 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians come together to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Hamas in Gaza on 16 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians come together to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Hamas in Gaza on 16 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians come together to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Hamas in Gaza on 16 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians come together to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Hamas in Gaza on 16 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Palestinians come together to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of Hamas in Gaza on 16 December 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Hamas leader Osama Al-Muzaini revealed on Saturday afternoon that his movement has finished forming the preparatory committee for the elections.

Al-Muzaini said, during a central celebration held by the movement to mark 32 years since it was launched in the centre of Gaza City, that Hamas affirms the necessity of Palestinian unity and has made dozens of concessions to achieve this.

“We are ready to appeal to the Palestinian street through comprehensive elections, and we in Hamas have finished forming the preparatory committee for the elections, and we will contest them for the sake of our people,” he added.

Al-Muzaini pointed out that the Palestinian people were “a launching pad for the liberation of Palestine, you have endured the siege and have endured three wars and cut salaries, etc., who can tolerate what you can tolerate?”

“Hamas pledges to keep faithful to you, faithful to the principles and keen on your interests … and your sacrifices will bear fruit soon while you are on a date with victory.”

He stressed that Hamas is working hard to break the siege on Gaza, and that the Israeli occupation must know that the equations have changed and work will continue until the siege is lifted.