Israel delegation heads to UAE for UN conference

A delegation of senior Israeli officials from the Ministry of Justice yesterday travelled to the UAE in order to participate in an anti-corruption conference being held in Abu Dhabi, Ynet News reported.

The UAE is hosting the Eighth Session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) which begins today and end on Friday.

According to Ynet News, the Israeli delegation is headed by Deputy General Attorney Dina Zilber and includes senior officials in the criminal and international department of the Attorney General’s Office.

The Conference is expected to discuss a wide range of topics including preventing and combating corruption, the review of the implementation of the Convention by States, asset recovery, technical assistance and preparations for the special session of the General Assembly against Corruption to be held in 2021.

Early this month, the Israeli Foreign Ministry sent an official delegation to Dubai in order to take part in the preparations for Dubai Expo 2020.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the Israeli participation in the Dubai Expo 2020 as part of “the continued progress of normalisation with the Arab states”.