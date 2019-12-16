Israel says Turkey intercepted, forced its ship out of Cyprus waters

Turkish navy ships intercepted an Israeli research ship sailing off the coast of Cyprus two weeks ago and forced it to leave the area, Israel’s Channel 13 reported.

The television station quoted senior Israeli officials as saying that the Turkish naval vessels approached Bat Galim ship, of the Israel Oceanographic and Limnological Research Institution, while it conducted research in coordination with Cypriot officials and inquired about the purpose of its mission in the area, then ordered it to leave.

According to the report, the Israeli ship had no choice but to leave despite obtaining the Cypriot government’s approval to conduct the research.

The nature of the ship’s research in the area was not disclosed.

Turkey and the Libyan Government of National Accord have recently signed a maritime border agreement in the eastern Mediterranean fuelling tension with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.

