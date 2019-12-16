Sudan ends mission in west coast of Yemen

Sudan has withdrawn some of its forces from the Saudi-led alliance of Arab states in Yemen handing over its positions in the west coast to the government’s joint forces, Yemeni media outlets reported.

Sudanese forces evacuated their positions in western Yemen after completing their mission and following Sudanese assurances that the troops were not involved in combat missions, the reports said.

The Yemeni December2 news agency affiliated with the Yemeni government reported yesterday that commander of the National Resistance Forces, Brigadier General Tariq Muhammad Abdullah Saleh, yesterday honoured the Sudanese forces led by Brigadier Hussein Manzul Hamdan Azraq.

The site said the “forces have completed their military mission in Yemen, and handed over their duties to the joint forces, which continued their deployment on all confrontation fronts with the Houthi militia.”

Yemen: Rights group says 35 girls kidnapped in Sanaa