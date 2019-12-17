Official Morocco position on Israel unchanged

Habib El Malki, Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives, and Abdessamad Qaiouh, First Vice-President of the Chamber of Advisors in Morocco, told the Israeli newspaper Maariv, that they could not confirm any intention of the Moroccan government to develop relations with Israel.

According to the newspaper, Qaiouh said that “the Kingdom of Morocco’s official position is still the same, and it is not possible to publicly engage in relations with Israel.”

Read: Israel Likud central committee chair backs Gideon Sa’ar in a leadership bid

El Malki said that rumours about an Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Morocco to meet King Mohammed VI, is pure conjecture and that, according to what he knows, there is nothing new in this matter.

“Nevertheless, the two officials said that the Israelis are invited to continue their visits to Morocco, where they will be warmly welcomed,” stated the Israeli newspaper.