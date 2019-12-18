Algerian woman to divorce her husband for his vote in presidential elections

An Algerian activist in the demonstrations of what is called Al Hirak–or movement–Sofia Bellman has broadcasted a video clip in which she demanded that her husband divorces her after his vote in the presidential elections, in which the candidate, Abd El-Majid Tebboune won.

Sofia threatened her husband that she would file a case with the competent court, asking for divorce if he did not appear in public through a live broadcast announcing that they were divorced.

Read: Morocco King congratulates Algeria’s Tebboune

Last Friday, Algeria’s Independent Authority for Elections announced the winning of Abd El- Madjid Tebboune in the presidential elections with 58.15 per cent of the votes. Tebboune served as former Prime Minister during the ruling era of the former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and is known as a close associate of Mr Bouteflika who was enforced to resign in April under pressure of protest demonstrations.

Although the government claimed a voter turnout of 40 per cent, protesters flooded the streets on election day, calling for a boycott of the vote and demanding the dismantling of military and commercial elite rooted in the 1950s war of independence from France.

However, Tebboune vowed that he would begin “consultations” to prepare a new constitution to be presented to the people in a public referendum, and offered to conduct a serious dialogue with the protest opposition in the context of opening a “new page” in Algeria.