Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran welcomes Pakistan’s mediation with Saudi Arabia

December 18, 2019 at 4:16 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan on 17 February, 2019 [Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Islamabad, Pakistan on 17 February, 2019 [Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
 December 18, 2019 at 4:16 am

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the attempt by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Saudi Arabia started early this week to mediate a decades-long dispute between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Read: Ex-Iraq PM condemns US sanctions on pro-Iran militia leader

“We have not been informed of anything in this regard, but we welcome the general guidelines announced,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at his weekly press conference on Monday. He went on: “Iran’s hand of friendship is extended to Islamic countries”.

Mousavi asserted that Iran considers that the tension between Islamic countries is “harmful to the region, the Islamic world and the neighbourhood, adding he believes that foreigners are taking advantage of these conditions”.

Categories
Asia & AmericasIranMiddle EastNewsPakistanSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Show Comments