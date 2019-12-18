Lebanon’s President calls for international investigation into Israel’s infiltration of waters

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has issued a warning after a ship operating for Israel violated Lebanese territorial waters, calling for an international investigation into that act.

During his meeting with the commander of the international forces operating in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) General Stefano Del Cole, on Tuesday, Aoun stressed Lebanon’s rejection of any violation of its legitimate rights within its territorial waters.

The Lebanese President called on General Del Cole to investigate the reasons for the violation of the Lebanese territorial waters which lasted seven hours by a Greek oil exploration ship working for the Israeli army.

He stressed that Lebanon rejects any infringement of its legitimate rights within its territorial waters, considering that “the Israeli naval violations of Lebanese sovereignty are no less dangerous than the land and air violations that Israel continues to carry out.”