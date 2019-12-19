Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq releases 2,700 protesters detained since outbreak of protests

December 19, 2019 at 9:43 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
College graduate demonstrators gathering outside Kirkuk Provincial Directorate of Education to stage a protest demanding assignment in Kirkuk, Iraq on 16 December 2019. [Ali Mukarrem Garip - Anadolu Agency]
The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council yesterday ordered the release of 2,700 protesters detained by the country’s security agencies for participating in nation-wide anti-establishment protests.

The council said in a brief statement that as many as 107 protesters are still detained pending investigation.

The Iraqi government has repeatedly pledged to release protesters detained by its security services if they were not involved in committing “crimes”.

Official: Iraq repatriated 598 children born to Daesh members 

Since October, Iraq has witnessed nation-wide protests against deteriorating living conditions, unemployment and rampant corruption.

Hundreds have been killed at the hands of security forces and many more injured.

In a bid to calm the protesters, Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi resigned late last month, however the protesters insisted that his resignation is not the final goal.

