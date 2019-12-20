Israel organises tour for 23 UN envoys to West Bank settlements

Israel has taken 23 ambassadors to the UN on a tour of a number of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Israel Hayom reported yesterday.

According to the paper, this is the first time that ambassadors to the United Nations have officially visited the region, explaining that the tour took place as part of the cooperation between the Foreign Relations Unit of the Samaria Regional Settlement Council and the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon.

The paper said the participants included the ambassadors of Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Guatemala, Haiti and others.

The representatives met with the head of the Samaria Settlement Council, Yossi Dagan and visited a factory in the Barkan industrial zone where they met Palestinian workers and Jewish settlers.

“We have seen Arab-Israeli coexistence in factories, and we think this is a very important project. Buying these products provides an opportunity for peace,” said Bosnia and Herzegovina Ambassador to the United Nations, Sven Alkalaj.

READ: US official criticises Israel after visit to West Bank

Meanwhile, Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, said: “The visit helps us present the truth about Israel.”

In mid-November, a top court in the EU ruled that European countries must identify with special labels products made in Israeli settlements. All of Israel’s settlements are illegal under international law. Israel has repeatedly protest against such a move.

Palestinians working in illegal settlements often complain of a lack of rights, being paid significantly less than their Jewish counterparts, not being provided sick pay or medical attention should they be injured on the job and being under constant threat of losing their livelihood should they speak up about the abuse and injustice they face at work.