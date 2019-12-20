Israel screens film by Saudi director at women’s festival

The Israel Women’s Film Festival in Jerusalem screened “The Perfect Candidate” a film by Saudi Director Haifa Al-Mansour during its opening night, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry’s Arabic Twitter account reported said viewers had expressed their admiration for the movie.

In 2018, Israeli media outlets have caused controversy by claiming Al-Mansour does not oppose working with Israeli directors. The Saudi, however, quickly denied the claims, explaining that she “only works with countries she is officially allowed to work with”.

Following the arrival of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to power, a wave of unprecedented calls was launched in the kingdom to normalise relations with Israel.

“The Perfect Candidate” is the story of a Saudi female doctor who runs in the municipal elections.

