Israel praises Egypt’s renovation of synagogue

Israel has praised Egypt’s renovation of a synagogue in Alexandria in the north of the country.

“We are pleased to see Dr Khalid Al-Anani, the Egyptian minister of tourism and antiquities, looking around the synagogue of Elyahu Hanabi ahead of opening it after renovation,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.

In the same tweet, the ministry noted that the renovation cost 100 million Egyptian pounds ($6.25m).

“It is really a wonderful measure to preserve Jewish heritage,” the ministry added. “Many people in Israel are looking forward to visiting it.”

