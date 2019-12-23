War monitor: 3 pro-regime fighters killed in Israel strikes on Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said today that at least three non-Syrian fighters were killed in an Israeli strike on southern Damascus.

The observatory explained that the three fighters are believed to have been Iranians, adding that they were killed when an Israeli missile hit the area between Sayyida Zeinab and Aqraba, south of the capital Damascus last evening.

According to the body, at least two rockets landed on sites belonging to the Syrian regime forces and Iranian militias near the Aqraba suburb in Damascus countryside.

The Syrian regime air defences were able to down at least one missile, SOHR reported.

“Ambulances were seen heading to the area where the Israeli missiles are believed to have fallen near Aqraba,” the observatory said.

Meanwhile a source in a regional alliance supporting the Syrian regime told Reuters that four cruise missiles were probably fired from the Mediterranean coast and travelled through Lebanese airspace towards Syria.

