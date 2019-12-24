Iran: 1,500 protesters killed in recent protests

Iranian sources revealed yesterday that about 1,500 protesters have been killed in the latest country-wide protests, Reuters reported yesterday.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters said sources had reported, appeared impatient with the protesters, gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order: Do whatever it takes to stop them.

That order, confirmed by three sources close to the supreme leader’s inner circle and a fourth official, set in motion the bloodiest crackdown on protesters since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

“The Islamic Republic is in danger. Do whatever it takes to end it. You have my order,” the supreme leader told the group, one of the sources said.

Khamenei said he would hold the assembled officials responsible for the consequences of the protests if they didn’t immediately stop them. Those who attended the meeting agreed the protesters aimed to bring down the regime.

In a statement a spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described the death toll figure as “fake news,” according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.