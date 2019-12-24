Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq security forces close entrances to Green Zone in central Baghdad

Iraqi security forces intervene demonstrators during the ongoing anti-government protests at Al-Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq on 23 November 2019. [Murtadha Sudani - Anadolu Agency]
The Iraqi special security forces have shut down the entrances of the heavily-fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad in anticipation of greater protests, a security source told the Anadolu Agency yesterday.

The Baghdad police officer said that strict security measures have been imposed in the vicinity of the Green Zone, noting that the security forces have put concrete barriers at some entrances.

According to the source protesters blocked the Muhammad Al-Qasim Highway east of Baghdad, after setting fire to tyres, in protest against Qusay Al-Suhail’s candidacy as head of the government.

The constitutional deadline to assign a candidate to form the next government passed on Thursday forcing the president to extend it to Sunday. The Iraqi political blocs, however, failed to agree on a candidate to form the next government leading to a constitutional vacuum.

