Kuwait sheep sold for a record $131,600

A sheep in Kuwait has been sold at auction for a record 40,000 dinars ($131,600).

This is not the first time that the sheep known as Al-Naama for her white colour and rare breed has received such a high price. In a previous auction, bidders reportedly offered its owner a whopping 50,000 dinars ($164,746) to sell her, however he declined claiming she is worth more.

نعجة في #الكويت تثير التساؤلات! 😨 حسب فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل تم بيع نعجة في مزاد بـ #الكويت بـ سعر 40 ألف دينار أي ما يعادل 131 ألف دولار..

ويظهر في المقطع البائع وهو يردد الرقم مما أثار استغراب المغردين، ما الذي يميز هذه النعجة لتقيّم بهذا السعر؟ جنوووون !!! pic.twitter.com/rZL8qcC2rB — رياض الودعان🇸🇦 (@r_alwadaan) December 23, 2019

Livestock auctions are very common in Kuwait.

Kuwait also witnessed the sale of the most expensive camel in the world. Last week, a camel named Arnoun was sold for 200,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($658,759).

In the UK, auctions are held ahead of Christmas with turkeys, geese, chickens and ducks from local producers going under the hammer.

“Unlike much supermarket poultry, those coming to our sale will know exactly who has raised their bird, and in many cases will be able to chat with the producer themselves,” the managing director of one such auction said.

READ: Kuwait slammed for signing anti-corruption pact with Egypt