Morocco: More than 27,000 migrants arrested in 2019

In 2019, Moroccan security forces have arrested 27,317 migrants, including 20,141 people of foreign nationalities.

This came according to the census of the General Directorate of National Security in 2019, published by the official Moroccan news agency.

The security services seized 3,021 fake travel documents or IDs, as part of its combat against irregular migration.

The Moroccan security arrested, in 2019, 505 irregular migration organisations suspected of involvement in 62 criminal networks specialised in human trafficking and the organisation of regular migration.

According to Moroccan security data, “The International Security Cooperation Pole has dealt with 5,019 files within the framework of international operational cooperation, mainly related with clandestine migration issues (15 per cent), international drug trafficking (11 per cent), terrorism and extremism (4 per cent), and diagnosis and information requests (21 per cent).

Concerning international security cooperation in the operational side, the National Security services have reached 157 international judicial referrals issued by foreign legal authorities, including 41 judicial references related to the issues of illicit trafficking in narcotics, psychotropic substances and money laundering.

The International Police Organisation “Interpol-Rabat” circulated 66 international arrest warrants issued by the Moroccan judicial authorities against internationally wanted persons, culminating in the arrest of 48 individuals who were the subject of arrest warrants at the international level. This is in addition to the publication 6,037 search warrants issued by the foreign judicial authorities.