PA: Poverty rate in Palestinian territories 29.2%

The poverty rate in the Palestinian territories has reached 29.2 per cent with the highest levels being found in the besieged Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Authority (PA) Minister of Social Affairs Ahmed Majdalani revealed yesterday.

Majdalani said that his ministry is working to turn aid programmes from relief assistance to development.

He reiterated that this does not mean that the ministry is giving up on aid programmes but it will work in parallel between development and assistance.

The Gaza Strip has been enduring a strict Israeli siege since mid-2007, and a UN report predicted it would be “uninhabitable” by 2020 should the siege not be lifted.

