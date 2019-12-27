Relief group: Over 200,000 people flee Syria regime’s shelling near Idlib

The Syrian Response Coordination Group said on Wednesday that 216,732 people have fled their homes in northwestern Syria in recent weeks as a result of the intense air and ground bombardment by Syrian regime forces.

According to the group, the displaced persons have fled about 250 villages and towns, adding that 252 civilians, including 79 children, were killed as a result of the violence. Many of the displaced persons have fled to unidentified locations, while others headed towards the Turkish border in search for safety, it said.

Syrian regime forces have been bombing southern and eastern Idlib province – the last opposition stronghold – since late November.

The ground offensive that began last week led to the displacement of more civilians while regime forces took control of more than 40 small villages, the Syrian regime army and opposition activists said.

Before the ground offensive began, the United Nations said that about 60,000 Idlib residents had been displaced since the government bombardment began in late November.

The relief group called on other relief agencies to help the displaced during the cold winter season.